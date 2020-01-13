McGregor v Cowboy: How to watch Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 – TV, live stream, UK start time

Conor McGregor will step into the Octagon for the primary time in over a yr when he faces Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246.

The Irish megastar hasn’t fought since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things you could learn about the way to watch Conor McGregor v Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

When is McGregor v Cowboy in UK time?

McGregor v Cowboy takes place within the early hours of Sunday 19th January 2020 in UK time.

The UFC 246 prelims will begin round 1:00am, the principle card will happen at three:00am.

What time is McGregor v Cowboy?

McGregor will step into the Octagon with Cowboy at roughly 5:00am UK time as soon as the prelims and the remainder of the principle card are full.

The place is McGregor v Cowboy?

The combat will happen on the T-Cell Area, Las Vegas, USA.

Tips on how to watch McGregor v Cowboy in UK

The combat will likely be dwell on BT Sport Field Workplace within the UK.

Followers will be capable to buy the combat for a one-off charge of £19.95.

Take a look at the newest BT Sport Field Workplace offers

You’ll be able to absorb your entire build-up and full UFC 246 card forward of McGregor and Cowboy’s showdown, with loads of massive names within the combine.

Tips on how to watch McGregor v Cowboy in US

US followers can watch the combat dwell within the US through ESPN .

On it’s personal, EPSN prices $four.99 monthly or $49.99 per yr. You should buy the Mcgregor v Cowboy PPV just for $64.99 or mix it with a ESPN annual subscription for $84.98, an over 25% saving.