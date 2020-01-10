McGregor v Cowboy: How to watch Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 – TV, live stream, UK start time

Conor McGregor will step into the Octagon for the primary time in over a 12 months when he faces Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246.

The Irish megastar hasn’t fought since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing you might want to find out about the way to watch Conor McGregor v Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

When is McGregor v Cowboy in UK time?

McGregor v Cowboy takes place within the early hours of Sunday 19th January 2020 in UK time.

The UFC 246 prelims will begin round 1:00am, the primary card will happen at three:00am.

What time is McGregor v Cowboy?

McGregor will step into the Octagon with Cowboy at roughly 5:00am UK time as soon as the prelims and the remainder of the primary card are full.

The place is McGregor v Cowboy?

The struggle will happen on the T-Cellular Enviornment, Las Vegas, USA.

The best way to watch McGregor v Cowboy in UK

The struggle will probably be reside on BT Sport Field Workplace within the UK.

Followers will have the ability to buy the struggle for a one-off price of £19.95.

Try the most recent BT Sport Field Workplace offers

You may take in the complete build-up and full UFC 246 card forward of McGregor and Cowboy’s showdown, with loads of large names within the combine.

The best way to watch McGregor v Cowboy in US

US followers can watch the struggle reside within the US through ESPN .