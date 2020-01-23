Mclaughlin leads Golden to 68-61 win over Wheat Ridge

Golden let it rain from three-point land, drilling 11 threes of their 68-61 victory over Wheat Ridge on Wednesday.

Golden was lead in scoring by Ben Mclaughlin who scored 15 factors whereas additionally recording 4 rebounds and two assists. Carter Thompson and Jack Anderson additionally had notable performances contributing 11 factors every.

Looking forward to their subsequent video games, Golden will keep residence and play DSST: Byers, whereas Wheat Ridge will journey to play D’Evelyn.

Wheat Ridge has not reported any staff or participant statistics from this contest.



