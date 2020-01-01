Measles alert in Sydney after infected man visited Bondi Beach

By Aap

Revealed: 15:27 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:28 EST, 1 January 2020

A measles alert has been issued for Sydney’s interior west and different places after a younger man contracted the highly-contagious illness.

The person, aged in his 20s, visited Sydney’s interior west, northwest and jap suburbs whereas infectious prior to now week, NSW Well being mentioned on Wednesday.

‘(He) had not travelled instantly previous to his sickness and has no recognized hyperlinks to beforehand recognized measles circumstances,’ the assertion mentioned.

The person travelled from Wollongong to St Peters by way of Central on December 27, earlier than travelling by practice from Sydenham to Bondi Junction and taking a bus to Bondi Seaside.

He retraced the route about 5pm.

On Sunday the person caught a practice from Sydenham to Berowra by way of Central about 11am earlier than retracing the route about 4 hours later.

He additionally visited Marrickville Metro on Monday about 3pm earlier than heading to a close-by GP on Tuesday.

Sydney public well being professional Leena Gupta mentioned the alert ought to function a reminder for everybody to examine they’re protected in opposition to measles.

The virus can survive within the air and on surfaces for a few hours.

‘It’s potential that different folks have been uncovered to this case so everybody must be looking out for the early indicators of measles,’ Dr Gupta mentioned in a press release.

Signs embody fever, sore eyes and a cough adopted three or 4 days later by a purple, blotchy rash that spreads from the pinnacle to the remainder of the physique.

All folks born since 1966 want two measles vaccinations. These uncertain whether or not they’ve been vaccinated prior to now can safely have one other dose.