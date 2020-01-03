Meat Loaf Finally Breaks His Legendary Silence On Greta Thunberg: “She's Been Brainwashed”

It’s 2020, and for some motive the Each day Mail is interviewing Meat Loaf. (The precise motive is that he's in a industrial for the UK-based Italian-American chain Frankie & Benny's new vegan menu for January, however come on.) Meat Loaf says a whole lot of issues on this interview. Largely, he talks about again ache and claims to be a “sex god.” It's already quite a bit, after which he will get to local weather change activist Greta Thunberg.

As you is perhaps conscious, Greta Thunberg is a young person who may be very involved about the way forward for the human race as we boil ourselves to loss of life. She was named TIME 's Particular person Of The 12 months in 2019 because of her work. And, as you is perhaps conscious, anytime a teen speaks concerning the very apparent, very dire risk to our planet, it appears to trouble males of their 70 s who’re too near their very own loss of life to care or are so warped they only need to see the world burn anyway. She has already, unsurprisingly, pushed our fragile president nuts at numerous factors, and apparently now Meat Loaf has determined to wade into this and roughly align himself together with his outdated Superstar Apprentice pal.

“I feel for that Greta,” he instructed the Mail . “She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn't. She hasn't done anything wrong but she's been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true. “

So there you’ve gotten it. It’s 2020 and WWIII is trending on Twitter and we’ve obtained an outdated cartoon of a traditional rock artist making an attempt to advertise an Italian-American meals chain and complaining a few teenage activist and denying local weather science. It's shaping as much as be an incredible decade!