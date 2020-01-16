Meat the Family viewers horrified by family who send piglets they cared for to the slaughterhouse

Meat the Household viewers had been left horrified after a pair of pork-loving mother and father and their two younger sons determined to ship their two adopted pet piglets to the slaughterhouse after caring for them for 3 weeks.

The Channel four documentary collection noticed John and Daybreak, from the north of England, undertake the duo in a bid to be taught concerning the harsh actuality of an animal’s journey from area to plate.

All through the present the couple and their sons, Sam and Maxwell, fall in love with the pigs, named Pauline and Eileen, with Max revealing he noticed them as ‘two child sisters’.

Nonetheless, on the finish of final night time’s documentary the household made the surprising choice to ship them to the abattoir as a result of they could not think about a life with out consuming meat.

Pauline and Eileen had been then returned to the household as sausages. Viewers had been severely unimpressed with the choice, with a number of insisting the household, who appeared upset by their choice, had been crying ‘crocodile tears’.

John and Daybreak (pictured crying), from the north of England, and their sons Sam and Maxwell, adopted two cute piglets for 3 weeks on Channel four’s Meat the Household

Daybreak was emotional as she returned the pig to a farm the place it could dwell till the right weight to slaughter (pictured)

‘How on earth may they allow them to pigs go to the slaughter in any case that bonding!?’, wrote one,’ whereas a second raged:

‘Why would you not even attempt? You may’t care that a lot. Cease the crocodile tears!’

A 3rd commented: ‘The household are crying over sending them to slaughter after they actually may have saved them… it is your personal fault actually.’

The episode started with the household showing to be swayed in opposition to consuming meat, with John and Daybreak jetting off to Madeira, Spain – the second largest pork producing area in Europe.

The pair admitted that since having the pigs they’d ‘gone off’ the style of pork, confessing it ‘wasn’t that grand’ – with John even admitting he was beginning to really feel ‘like a correct veggie’.

‘Weeks in the past I’d have favored buzzed off it, however I do not know what’s occurred to me,’ he confessed.

‘Perhaps there’s a bit swap that is gone off in our heads as a result of if you style it it is not that grand. Even after we’re consuming the purest type and it is not as dangerous, it hasn’t received the dangerous s*** in. It is simply the style of the meat now.

‘I really feel like a correct veggie, despite the fact that I like my meat and all that, perhaps I am beginning to flip.’

Later your entire household had been proven a video of how pork is mass produced – with mother-of-two Daybreak insisting that though ‘ignorance is bliss’, she wished to know what she’s feeding her household.

Whereas watching the video, Daybreak exclaimed: ‘S*** the mattress. What number of pigs are there?That is rotten.

‘Ignorance is bliss is not it, you nearly do not need to know, however you do need to know as a result of I am placing it in your plate.’

The household made the choice to slaughter Pauline and Eileen (pictured), who had been returned to them as pigs

Daybreak rapidly fell in love with the pigs, and determined shortly after they arrived she would not eat pork once more

Later your entire household had been proven a video of how pork is mass produced and had been horrified on the outcomes (pictured)

The shocked mother-of-two admitted that though ‘ignorance is bliss’, she wished to know what she was feeding her household

John added: ‘The demand is that massive, that is the size they must do it on. Individuals do not realise the method. 1000’s and hundreds are getting slaughtered day-after-day simply to maintain up with the buyer demand.’

Sam stated: ‘It is put me off consuming pork massively.’

Nonetheless, after being ‘disenchanted’ by a completely vegetarian BBQ, the household turned hesitant about committing to a life with out meat.

‘It hasn’t gone down very nicely’, stated Daybreak. ‘I’ve by no means had a lot waste. I really feel a bit disenchanted as a result of our household has not had a superb feed.’

John added: ‘I did not really feel as manly. I did not really feel like a person cooking a BBQ with all the lads across the BBQ and the odor of burning meat.’

The household then started toying with the thought of solely consuming meat that has been humanely processed, with John insisting: ‘We have given them a superb life. They’ve had a superb one. They’ve had it higher than most.’

When it lastly got here to creating the choice of giving up meat and sending the pigs to a sanctuary or going again to their outdated methods and sacrificing them, the considered changing fully to a vegetarian way of life was too intimidating for the household.

Eldest son Sam admitted: ‘I could not go vegetarian, I would miss meat an excessive amount of.’

John (pictured) insisted that he missed a BBQ with ‘males across the BBQ and the odor of burning meat’

Pauline and Eileen had been then returned to the household as sausages, which John and Daybreak tasted (pictured)

Viewers continued to rage, with one insisting they had been ‘gobsmacked’ that the mother and father even tasted the pigs

Daybreak and John additionally agreed, however did decide to consuming much less meat. However sadly, that meant the pigs nonetheless needed to go to the slaughterhouse.

Viewers continued to rage: ‘Don’t sit there bawling as a result of your going miss the animals then ship them to die. You made the selection, dwell with it, you don’t need to be upset.’

One other commented: ‘I’m getting so annoyed at this programme. In the event you’re that upset about sending the pigs to slaughter, why not simply attempt going vegetarian? It’s actually not that tough.’

A 3rd ranted: ‘Crocodile tears!!! In the event you actually cared for them, you’ll have saved them and despatched them to a sanctuary. It annoys me a lot, how they’ll see this, and nonetheless be OK to eat them?’

When the crew returned to go to the household – and to ship Pauline and Eileen as sausages – they admitted their meat consumption had massively decreased.

John stated: ‘All the things is again to regular. Backyard is again to regular, the one factor that has modified fairly considerably is our consuming habits.

‘Our BBQs have modified, we have been having extra fish on the BBQ, extra corn on the cob, extra rooster, I’d say we’re extra pescatarians now.’