January 14, 2020 | 10:42pm

Mike Bloomberg’s presidential marketing campaign examined out an oddball Twitter technique in the course of the Democratic debate on Tuesday — a transfer extensively panned on the social media web site as different customers made enjoyable of the “weird” jokes from the marketing campaign.

The marketing campaign, whose candidate was excluded from the controversy stage as a result of he’s self-funding his 2020 bid, began the cringe-worthy social media blitz by explaining in a tweet they had been going to put up “fun” content material in its place.

They drew essentially the most replays with a photoshopped picture of Bloomberg’s face on a meatball, which was accompanied by a tweet that requested customers to identify the ball that seemed like Mike.

The tweet was scorched by different customers, with quite a few them replaying it with obscene photographs.

Others panned the joke.

“This is weird. Not charming. Not cute. Not witty. Not pithy. Not funny. Not clever. WEIRD,” wrote Aubrey Bear.

“No. Not a good idea. I really appreciate all the work Mike has done but please don’t make this weird,” added one other Twitter person.

The marketing campaign then went on a storm of different jokes that had been largely condemned by different customers on the positioning.

“Observers believe the turning point of the 1976 election is when Gerald Ford debated while eating a sausage calzone. #DebateFacts #DemDebate,” the account wrote with a mocked-up picture of President Ford holding a calzone.

“What is happening,” replied one person who apparently didn’t admire the joke.

“Hacked by #TheOnion?” person David Pinero wrote.

“We’re aren’t hacked. The Bloomberg 2020 team is having a little fun tonight,” a marketing campaign spokesperson stated in an announcement.