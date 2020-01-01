Medical professor suspended after claiming he didn’t realise he was being paid two salaries

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:41 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:27 EST, 1 January 2020

A former Cambridge College professor has been suspended from the medical register after dishonestly claiming he didn’t know he was being paid full salaries from two completely different universities.

Professor Akhilesh Reddy, who can be a medical physician, was receiving salaries from each College School London (UCL) and the College of Cambridge, however stated he believed that he was ‘sharing his wage’ between the 2, a tribunal heard.

The tutorial, whose dishonesty prolonged over a interval of roughly 14 months, additionally made a £50,000 mortgage reimbursement along with his giant sum of cash.

Nevertheless the tribunal didn’t settle for that Professor Reddy was financially naive and as an alternative stated he was a ‘financially conscious man’ who ‘dishonestly took benefit of a scenario for his personal monetary achieve’.

Professor Akhilesh Reddy (pictured) was receiving salaries from each College School London (UCL) and the College of Cambridge

A medical tribunal heard how Professor Reddy’s full-time employment with UCL commenced on September 28, 2015 however the constructing the place he was because of work was not but accomplished.

He subsequently continued each along with his analysis on the College Of Cambridge and with medical work at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Nevertheless the professor didn’t resign from the College Of Cambridge the place his full-time employment continued till November 30, 2016 and dishonestly claimed two salaries, the tribunal heard.

In a press release learn throughout his tribunal the professor stated that ‘he didn’t know he was in receipt of two full-time salaries’ and didn’t examine his checking account till February 2016.

The professor additionally stated that he believed that the College Of Cambridge and UCL had ‘come to an settlement about balancing funds from the 2 establishments’ and that each institutions have been conscious of his place.

In a press release learn to the tribunal, he stated: ‘It was my real perception that each one obligatory individuals have been absolutely conscious of the place.

‘With the advantage of hindsight, I remorse not being extra proactive in making certain that I particularly notified UCL of the scenario.

‘Nevertheless, on the time, I assumed that my employment scenario was clear and broadly identified.’

Nevertheless the tribunal didn’t settle for that Professor Reddy was unaware of his scenario and felt his argument lacked credibility.

The tutorial carried out his analysis on the College Of Cambridge (pictured) whereas he was nonetheless in full-time employment with UCL

The tutorial stated that he believed the College Of Cambridge and UCL had ‘come to an settlement about balancing funds from the 2 establishments’. Pictured: St John’s School, Cambridge College

This was additional demonstrated by a £50,000 mortgage reimbursement.

In a doc publishing the choice, the tribunal wrote: ‘While the Tribunal accepts that Professor Reddy didn’t got down to be dishonest, he dishonestly took benefit of a scenario for his personal monetary achieve.

‘Professor Reddy’s dishonesty prolonged over a interval of roughly 14 months and concerned a considerable amount of cash, albeit an agreed sum of cash was repaid.’

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal has suspended Professor Reddy from the medical register for misconduct and the tutorial has since moved to Pennsylvania within the U.S. to proceed his analysis following the allegations.

A UCL spokesman: ‘UCL instantly took motion as quickly as we turned conscious that Akhilesh Reddy was drawing two salaries and he’s now not employed by UCL.

‘This was a singular set of circumstances that concerned the advanced switch of a tutorial group who remained for a time period at their earlier college earlier than transferring to a laboratory separate from UCL’s campus.

‘The behaviour of the person concerned fell critically beneath the requirements of behaviour we anticipate from members of UCL’s educational group.’

A College of Cambridge spokesman stated it was ‘profoundly upset’ by Professor Reddy’s actions.