Medieval prison that is now ‘Britain’s most haunted house’ finally sells after 12 years

Britain’s most haunted home has lastly been bought after 12 years available on the market.

The Cage, a former medieval jail in deepest Essex, as soon as held inmates accused of witchcraft.

It’s situated in St Osyth village and 14 girls had been imprisoned there whereas awaiting trial within the Elizabethan period, together with Ursula Kemp who was executed in 1582.

Proprietor Vanessa Mitchell, 46, moved into the property again in 2004 however she says she has been beset with hauntings and paranormal exercise since.

Electrical toys turned themselves on and doorways mysteriously slammed whereas partitions inexplicably had been coated in blood.

Vanessa instructed how a ghoul shoved her to the bottom when she was pregnant and the way home goods have flown throughout the two-bedroom property.

She mentioned that one spectre even slapped her backside and she or he was ultimately compelled to flee the home.

After remaining unsold for 12 years, property brokers Residence Domus, which put the two-bedroom property available on the market for £240,000 final 12 months, mentioned it has now been bought, topic to contract.

Vanessa beforehand mentioned: ‘I truthfully imagine the home is cursed. I’ve lived right here for years however seeing a tall darkish determine standing between me and my son’s cot was the ultimate straw.

She estimated ‘no less than a dozen’ ghosts occupy the home – from younger kids via to female and male adults.

Company typically described listening to girls’s voices from behind the kitchen door regardless that nobody was on the opposite facet.

Worryingly, on one event two of Vanessa’s pals had been visiting and inside minutes of their arrival the doorway corridor had all of a sudden change into coated in blood.

Paranormal investigator Brad Mac was gobsmacked to see a colleague of his – recognized solely as Debbie – ‘remodel’ right into a witch whereas he and 5 others spent the night time on the home in St Osyth village, Essex

Unusual photos captured from CCTV cameras on the property appeared to point out a satanic ghost claimed Vanessa

‘My pals had been a high-ranking officer within the military and she or he was a well-respected NHS employee – in order witnesses go, they’re about as credible as you would discover.

‘They had been speechless after they noticed what had occurred, ‘ she mentioned.

Amazingly the entire sightings had been in sunlight hours – earlier than 5pm – and none got here within the midnights.

The claims led to paranormal investigators making common visits to The Cage and it was additionally the topic of a number of paranormal investigations and documentaries.

Following the spooky incidents, Vanessa determined to maneuver out of the home in 2008 to reside elsewhere within the village and put the property up on the market.

However regardless of lots of curiosity, she was not capable of full a sale till now.

Florent Lambert, director of Residence Domus, mentioned: ‘Vanessa did attempt to promote The Cage quite a few occasions since 2008 and with various completely different property brokers.

‘Most brokers suggested her to promote at public sale at ridiculous costs or had been by no means as they predicted it couldn’t be bought.

‘I took it as a problem and a mission to search out the way in which to finest promote it.’

The property brokers ran a marketing campaign making an attempt to promote the concept that The Cage can be a profitable cottage to be rented to worldwide paranormal tourism.

‘We attracted over 30,000 views on Rightmove, which is a file for Essex in 2019, and in addition in all probability the best publicity on Rightmove wherever within the nation that 12 months.

‘We lastly acquired a money purchaser falling in love with the place, however not believing in any respect into the supernatural ingredient of it,’ he added.

A plaque on the facet of the constructing describes the plight of Ursula Kemp, who was imprisoned in The Cage on suspicion of witchcraft earlier than being hanged in Chelmsford in 1582.

Males, girls and youngsters had been detained in lock-up till 1908 when it then turned a household residence.