Medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 hits Ladakh

An earthquake measuring 5.three on the Richter scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday, January 12 at round 10.54 am.
No lack of life was reported as a result of medium-intensity earthquake, an official within the meteorological workplace instructed IANS in Shimla. The tremors lasted for just a few seconds.
The epicentre of the quake was Ladakh, bordering Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district.
The tremor sparked panic among the many individuals who rushed out of their homes, a police official stated.
