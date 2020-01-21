News

Meeker wastes White’s double-double in 70-51 loss to Vail Christian

January 22, 2020
Vail Christian let it fly from three-point land, hitting 12 threes of their 70-51 win over Meeker on Saturday.

Vail Christian was lead in scoring by Alec Moritz who accounted for 29 factors whereas additionally gathering two rebounds and 4 assists. Jamison Lee had night time, recording 19 factors, two rebounds and three assists.

Meeker was paced in scoring by Cole Rogers who accounted for 22 factors, whereas additionally gathering 4 rebounds and one help. Spud White recorded a double-double, scoring 18 factors and gathering 10 rebounds.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Vail Christian heading to play Basalt and Meeker taking over De Beque.

