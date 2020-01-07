January 7, 2020 | 12:11pm

Lefty darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez simply received herself a loyal new supporter — a pet — and he or she has massive plans for him.

The freshman Democrat unveiled her latest furry addition on Instagram Monday, displaying off a grey-eyed, chocolate-colored pet with the looks of a French bulldog.

AOC’s new pet napping on her lap Twitter

“So we just did something big!” AOC stated within the story earlier than turning the digital camera round to unveil the pup.

“Hey boo boo, hi. Welcome to our family,” she added whereas letting the brand new pet sniff and lick her arms.

The Democratic socialist darling confirmed on Twitter that the canine was a boy, repeatedly referring to it as “he” or “him.”

She additionally tweeted that her objective was to “train him to be a community pup. Ideally we want to work to the point where he can enjoy town halls, be an Amtrak pup, come to the office, etc.”

On Instagram, she requested her followers to offer identify recommendations, saying, “He doesn’t have a name yet! We are thinking something Star Trek related or Bronx/Queens/NYC/social good related.”

The Put up reached out to the congresswoman and her spokesperson quite a few instances requesting extra particulars on the furry pal, together with if the pet was a shelter animal or was bought elsewhere, however obtained no responses.