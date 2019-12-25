Meet Apprentice 2019 candidate Lewis Ellis: the Digital Marketing Project Manager and YouTube prankster

Fan of YouTube pranksters and #fakenews? Then 2019 Apprentice candidate Lewis Ellis is your man.

Though the advertising and marketing man has been fired from the competitors, he’s quickly set to make a return within the final episode of the collection, lending a hand to the 2 finalists.

Right here’s all you have to learn about Lewis Ellis – the digital advertising and marketing undertaking supervisor who’s eager to crew up with the enterprise mogul.

Lewis Ellis: The Information

Age: 28

Occupation: Digital Advertising Challenge Supervisor

Lives: Lancashire

YouTube: lostboylewis

LinkedIn: Lewis Ellis

What does Lewis Ellis do?

Sure, Lewis is a Digital Advertising Challenge Supervisor by day, and likewise has expertise as a marketing consultant – however you could recognise him from past the boardroom.

Again in 2016, the 28-year-old managed to idiot all the world after joking he and two associates had by chance travelled from occasion island Ayia Napa, Crete, to Syria on a fishing boat.

The membership rep posted a collection of photos on Snapchat documenting the sorry story – earlier than admitting on his Fb web page that it was all a hoax.

Whereas he nonetheless posts on his YouTube channel LostBoyLewis, our prankster has seemingly grown up a bit in newer years, now posting interviews with influential enterprise homeowners on his channel. He defined he hoped to start out his personal enterprise quickly, and needed recommendation on how to achieve success – so he needs to be ready for The Apprentice to say the least.

Outdoors of fooling the world’s press, Lewis’s CV (obtainable to learn on his LinkedIn account) sees the candidate boast about studying a brand new talent each six months, using a motorbike, being an achieved skier – and having as soon as been a Latin and Ballroom dancer.

He says you are both going to like him or hate him – however Lewis additionally says he is essentially the most hard-working man you will ever meet… ????#TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/zMcqnbk42j — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) September 27, 2019

What are Lewis Ellis’s expertise?

A self-proclaimed “maverick” who doesn’t wish to observe the principles, Lewis is assured of his competitiveness and dedication – nonetheless, he’s not acquired a lot of a poker face as he usually betrays his true emotions together with his vivid facial expressions.

Lewis provides on his CV: “I’m the kind of one that likes to get the job completed. I’m a fixer, a doer, and love a problem. I’ve at all times gone the additional mile and am always pushing myself to succeed.

“I try to find the fun side in even the most laborious of tasks and always strive to make others smile. My goals are great and I’ll stop at nothing to attain them. The difference between me and all others, I’m willing to outwork anyone.”

When did Lewis Ellis get fired?

Lewis made all of it the best way to the interview stage. Nonetheless, he was fired after being unable to level out Croatia – the place he proposed his vacationer enterprise to be primarily based – on a globe.

How he made it via week 10’s fragrance job, although, we’ll by no means know.

When Pamela requested Lewis to be the one-man model knowledgeable, did she give him a mountain of an issue? ????️#TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/R756ewvcEC — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) December four, 2019

The Apprentice launches Wednesday 2nd October at 9pm, BBC One