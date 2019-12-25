Meet Apprentice 2019 candidate Lubna Farhan: the finance manager with ‘book and street smarts’

The Apprentice is again, with 15 model new candidates vying to win Lord Sugar’s £250,00zero funding.

As all the time, our new recruits are a wholesome mixture of formidable and deluded, satisfied their enterprise plans are those Lord Sugar ought to again.

And with Lubna Farhan claiming to be the “whole package,” this yr’s candidates have to be careful.

Right here’s all you should find out about Lubna Farhan – the finance director who’s eager to do enterprise with Lord Sugar.

Lubna Farhan: The Information

Age: 33

Occupation: Digital Advertising and marketing Challenge Supervisor

Lives: Luton

Instagram: @lubnafarhan15

LinkedIn: Lubna Farhan

What’s Lubna Farhan’s job?

Lubna is sort of the spectacular woman, judging by her LinkedIn profile.

Having graduated with a First Class Diploma in Accounting from the College of Hertfordshire, Lubna has since spent 12 years within the finance business working for big-named manufacturers equivalent to Costa. She is presently listed because the finance supervisor of Tesco over in Welwyn – although this might all change, ought to she win the £250,00zero funding.

Lubna’s facet hustle, it appears, is as a enterprise marketing consultant for ‘Business Decoded’. Based on its web site, Enterprise Decoded is a one-stop store for companies of all sizes, and “provides a variety of tailored business services, from creating business plans to motivational speaking, at your business or event, and everything in between.”

On her Instagram web page, Lubna describes herself as a “chartered accountant, entrepreneur, public speaker, writer and model” – a five-pronged risk, it appears.

What are Lubna Farhan’s abilities?

Lubna has been open about not having a wholly idyllic upbringing, saying she got here from a council property and had no good function fashions.

The expertise has now made her headstrong, with Lubna describing herself as her personal function mannequin – deciding to get an training to open extra doorways for her.

Along with her “book smarts and street smarts”, Lubna believes she is “the whole package” – and can be a darkish horse within the race to turn into Lord Sugar’s enterprise associate.

“I came from a council estate,” she stated. “I have made myself into something good and I’m on my way to becoming something great.”

The Apprentice launches Wednesday 2nd October at 9pm, BBC One