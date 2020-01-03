Meet Bancroft’s fiendish new villain for series two

Elizabeth Bancroft has “met her match in Annabel”, Sarah Parish says – and the ITV drama’s new villain is about to drive our anti-heroine fully up the wall.

The collection two premiere introduces us to Annabel Connors (Charlotte Hope), whose father and stepmother have simply been gruesomely murdered in their very own house. She additionally occurs to be the fiancé of Joe Bancroft (Adam Lengthy), who has been estranged from his mom DCS Elizabeth Bancroft (Parish) for the final two years.

However by the tip of the episode, we discover out the horrible reality: it was Annabel who killed her circle of relatives. And, with poor Joe as her pawn, she’s deliberate out precisely methods to get away with homicide.

“She is an amazing manipulator, dressed up as this beautiful little girl who looks perfect,” Parish tells HEARALPUBLICIST. “But she’s just brilliant. And I think that’s a real challenge for Bancroft, especially because she’s going out with her son. It drives her to almost insanity by the end. But it’s quite interesting to see them fighting each other!”

Due to her son’s connection to the household, Elizabeth is pulled off the case by her boss – a lot to her frustration. However she instantly realises Annabel is a fellow assassin.

“As soon as she sees her, she knows,” Parish says. “You can recognise a killer if you’re a killer. There’s something about her. She just knows that something’s not quite right. And I think that Annabel knows. Do you know what I mean? They just see it in each other.”

Author Kate Brooke opted to usher in a brand new antagonist for Elizabeth now that DS Katherine Stevens is out of the image – and this time she has created “a real contender” for her to reckon with.

“You’ve only hit the surface by the end of episode one,” Brooke says. “But I hope, also, that I try to get the audience to understand why she’s got to that, and what happened to her in her childhood, and what her past is that makes her this arch manipulator… it continues to unveil a lot of stuff about Annabel, and there’s lots of twists and turns within that.”

She provides: “I think that she’s a great little performer. She’s hiding a lot of stuff. She’s a player. She’s like a classic film noir character… you know, Double Indemnity or Body Heat – all these women and female characters who play everybody, and play them very successfully. Gradually, as the show goes on, you realise just how bad they are.”

Whereas collection one targeted on a chilly case from a long time in the past, Brooke determined it could be “fun” to offer audiences a brand new homicide for collection two.

“The cold case in season one was really about us finding out about what her deepest secrets are,” she explains. “But season two is really more about: there’s this dysfunctional policewoman who’s really, really good at her job – and we throw a really different case at her, and throw a case which has got a personal element in it, and we see how that plays out.”

But in addition, the screenwriter says, “I’ve always been interested in stories about people who kill their parents. I think it’s just really fascinating. A lot of season two is about mother-love, really, and how parents affect children.”

When Elizabeth sees the image of her son within the framed household picture on the crime scene, Parish says, “it blows her world apart.”

“It’s him, and she hasn’t seen him for ages,” the actress tells us. “And he’s inside this crime. So it’s a giant head-f**ok for her, principally.

“Additionally, it signifies that she will’t be on the case. She needs to be taken off the case. So for her, that’s a nightmare. So she’s misplaced management of her son and the case, and also you principally watch a lady spiral uncontrolled over three episodes.

“She’s all about control. That’s what she is, you know? So to see her on the back-foot is really interesting.”

Bancroft continues on 2nd and third January on ITV