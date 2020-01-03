Meet Cheryl – The Greatest Dancer dance captain, former X Factor judge and talent show winner

We’re in main want of our dancing repair in January, after Strictly waltzes off our screens for one more yr – however worry not: The Best Dancer is quickstepping again to blast away any new yr blues.

Our dance captains are again, joined by a number of new faces and few format twists because the present makes its assured debut for collection two.

Right here’s your important refresher on dance captain Cheryl…

When did Cheryl develop into well-known?

Cheryl first blasted onto our screens in Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, profitable a spot in lady band Ladies Aloud.

Having secured Christmas primary with Sound of The Underground, Ladies Aloud grew to become one of many defining pop bands of the early 21st century, having achieved a string of 20 consecutive prime 10 hits, together with 4 quantity ones, and being nominated for 5 Brit Awards.

The group formally disbanded in March 2013 after their tour Ten: The Hits.

How lengthy was Cheryl an X Issue choose for?

Cheryl first appeared as an X Issue choose in 2008, mentoring two of the present’s winners – Alexandra Burke and Joe McElderry in collection 5 and 6 respectively.

She briefly returned to evaluate the 11th and 12th collection of the present in 2014 and 2015.

When was Cheryl on American X Issue?

In 2011, Cheryl was a choose on the American model of The X Issue, however controversially discovered herself sacked after simply two rounds of auditions.

Explaining his determination to provide Cheryl the boot, Simon Cowell defined to Radio Instances journal: “After I noticed her I didn’t recognise her. Actually. The hair and outfit have been loopy. Simply completely loopy.

“I requested her supervisor, ‘What’s she carrying, what’s occurred to her hair?’ He was defensive about it. I haven’t a clue why she turned up like that.

“She’d put on a bit of weight, but not loads. That wasn’t the issue. The only way I can describe it is that it wasn’t Cheryl sitting in that seat. She’d lost her confidence.”

Cheryl herself informed Elle journal in 2014: “Simon was right to get rid of me. I wasn’t well in the head when that was going on, so it wasn’t going to work. But he wasn’t right not to tell me to my face.”

What’s Cheryl’s dance expertise?

Whereas we might greatest know her for her singing now, Cheryl as ample dance expertise too, having realized sequence dancing aged 4, and danced on the Royal Ballet’s Summer time College aged 9.

Nevertheless, Cheryl is open concerning the reality she’s a novice in comparison with her fellow dance captains.

Talking final yr, Cheryl defined: “They’ve had actually lengthy careers in dance and in performing arts.

“Mentoring other people one-on-one like I did on X Factor might help me with the mentality of how things go. But in terms of knowledge and stuff, they’re more than qualified.”

What has Cheryl mentioned about The Best Dancer?

Cheryl feels her expertise as an X Issue choose does assist her get essentially the most out of her dance squad.

“I always felt like I was a mentor to my acts anyway, on the X Factor,” Cheryl defined to HEARALPUBLICIST and different publications at The Best Dancer press day for the primary collection. “I used to be positively extra a mentor than a choose.

“But [on the X Factor] there was definitely more of a competitive nature among us as judges. Probably because Simon was sat there.”

The Best Dancer returns for a second collection in January 2020