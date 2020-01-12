Meet Joe Swash – the former soap star and presenter competing in Dancing on Ice 2020

Buying and selling the I’m a Celeb jungle for the ice rink, Joe Swash is likely one of the stars competing on Dancing on Ice 2020.

The TV presenter and former Eastenders star, who lately give up I’m a Superstar spin-off present Further Camp, is on one of many hopefuls hoping to impress Jayne Torville and Christopher Dean.

However who precisely is he? Right here’s all you have to know in regards to the cleaning soap star turned TV presenter…

Joe Swash – Key info

Age: 37

Well-known for: Appearing and presenting

Twitter: @realjoeswash

Instagram: @realjoeswashy

Skilled dance accomplice: Alexandra Schauman

Who’s Joe Swash?

Swash is greatest recognized for performing and presenting. Having first starred in an Andrex industrial aged seven, he scored bit components in Casualty and The Invoice earlier than touchdown a task in EastEnders.

Extra lately, Swash has established himself as TV presenter – having fronted I’m a Celeb spin-off present Further Camp (previously Get Me Out of Right here…Now!) for 9 years, Swash has additionally appeared as a panellist on short-lived recreation present Minute to Win It, Superstar Juice and By way of the Keyhole.

When did Joe Swash star on EastEnders?

Swash turned an everyday on our TV collection when he scored his huge break in EastEnders in 2003, taking part in cheeky chappy Mickey Miller. A wannabe Del Boy, Mickey was concerned in varied small-time scams.

Having an eventful time in Albert Sq., which noticed him get entangled in cannabis-growing, a male-escort rip-off and a lethal gasoline explosion, Mickey bowed out of Walford in 2008 to take a quiet job as a concierge within the Cotswolds.

Swash briefly reprised the position as soon as extra in 2011 when Mickey returned for his half-brother Darren’s marriage ceremony – which was referred to as off on the final minute.

When did Joe Swash win I’m a Superstar…Get Me Out of Right here!?

After his departure from EastEnders, Swash discovered himself deep Down Below for the eighth collection of I’m a Superstar…Get Me Out of Right here! which noticed him forge a weird and sudden friendship with George Takei. After 21 days within the jungle, Swash positioned first and was topped King of the Jungle over runner-up Martina Navratilova.

What different actuality reveals has Joe Swash performed?

Swash needs to be used to the ice’s hazardous circumstances, having taken half in now-cancelled The Soar in 2016. Though he was the third star to be eradicated, Swash fared effectively in comparison with a number of the different celebrities concerned, with as many as seven selecting to withdraw.

Why did Joe Swash go away I’m a Superstar…Further Camp?

Swash bowed out of the sister present earlier this yr to spend extra time together with his accomplice Stacey Solomon, and new child son Rex.

In a wordy Instagram put up, Swash confirmed the information.

“I can’t believe I’m about to say this… For 10 incredible years I’ve been lucky enough to host my favourite show on telly. Being a part of the I’m a Celebrity after show has been everything I could have dreamed of and more,” he mentioned.

“However I’ve come to the choice that this yr I’m going to have to depart my jungle household and keep residence with my fantastic actual household. I don’t wish to miss a second with Stacey and our superb boys so three months in Australia simply appears an excessive amount of to reveal this yr.

“I’m so grateful for everything the jungle has given me and for all of the people who have took me under their wing and given me memories to last a lifetime. I’ve made some unbelievable friends, in fact family, in Oz and I’ll miss you all terribly.”

What did Joe Swash say about becoming a member of Dancing on Ice?

For those who fancy a flutter on Dancing on Ice, possibly don’t put your cash on Swash – who admitted that he struggles to bust a transfer even ON easy floor.

“I can’t even dance on a dance floor so Dancing on Ice is just a silly idea,” he mentioned because the information was introduced on Unfastened Ladies. “I’m going to learn how to skate and I’ll do it with a smile on my face.”

Dancing on Ice launches in January 2020