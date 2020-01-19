Meet Joe Swash – the former soap star and presenter competing in Dancing on Ice 2020

Buying and selling the I’m a Celeb jungle for the ice rink, Joe Swash is likely one of the stars competing on Dancing on Ice 2020.

The TV presenter and former Eastenders star, who beforehand hosted the cancelled I’m a Celeb spin-off Further Camp, is on one of many hopefuls hoping to impress Jayne Torville and Christopher Dean.

Right here’s all you could know concerning the former EastEnders star…

Joe Swash – Key details

Age: 37

Well-known for: Appearing and presenting

Twitter: @realjoeswash

Instagram: @realjoeswashy

Skilled dance associate: Alexandra Schauman

Who’s Joe Swash?

Swash is finest identified for performing and presenting. Having first starred in an Andrex industrial aged seven, he scored bit elements in Casualty and The Invoice earlier than touchdown a job in EastEnders.

Extra just lately, Swash has established himself as TV presenter – having fronted I’m a Celeb spin-off present Further Camp (previously Get Me Out of Right here…Now!) for 9 years, Swash has additionally appeared as a panellist on short-lived sport present Minute to Win It, Movie star Juice and By means of the Keyhole.

When did Joe Swash star on EastEnders?

Swash grew to become an everyday on our TV collection when he scored his large break in EastEnders in 2003, enjoying cheeky chappy Mickey Miller. A wannabe Del Boy, Mickey was concerned in numerous small-time scams.

Having an eventful time in Albert Sq., which noticed him become involved in cannabis-growing, a male-escort rip-off and a lethal gasoline explosion, Mickey bowed out of Walford in 2008 to take a quiet job as a concierge within the Cotswolds.

Swash briefly reprised the position as soon as extra in 2011 when Mickey returned for his half-brother Darren’s marriage ceremony – which was known as off on the final minute.

When did Joe Swash win I’m a Movie star…Get Me Out of Right here!?

After his departure from EastEnders, Swash discovered himself deep Down Beneath for the eighth collection of I’m a Movie star…Get Me Out of Right here! which noticed him forge a weird and surprising friendship with George Takei. After 21 days within the jungle, Swash positioned first and was topped King of the Jungle over runner-up Martina Navratilova.

What different actuality exhibits has Joe Swash performed?

Swash ought to be used to the ice’s hazardous situations, having taken half in now-cancelled The Soar in 2016. Though he was the third star to be eradicated, Swash fared properly in comparison with a few of the different celebrities concerned, with as many as seven selecting to withdraw.

Why did Joe Swash go away I’m a Movie star…Further Camp?

Swash bowed out of the sister present earlier this 12 months to spend extra time together with his associate Stacey Solomon, and new child son Rex.

In a wordy Instagram submit, Swash confirmed the information.

“I can’t believe I’m about to say this… For 10 incredible years I’ve been lucky enough to host my favourite show on telly. Being a part of the I’m a Celebrity after show has been everything I could have dreamed of and more,” he stated.

“However I’ve come to the choice that this 12 months I’m going to have to depart my jungle household and keep dwelling with my great actual household. I don’t need to miss a second with Stacey and our wonderful boys so three months in Australia simply appears an excessive amount of to reveal this 12 months.

“I’m so grateful for everything the jungle has given me and for all of the people who have took me under their wing and given me memories to last a lifetime. I’ve made some unbelievable friends, in fact family, in Oz and I’ll miss you all terribly.”

What did Joe Swash say about becoming a member of Dancing on Ice?

For those who fancy a flutter on Dancing on Ice, perhaps don’t put your cash on Swash – who admitted that he struggles to bust a transfer even ON easy floor.

“I can’t even dance on a dance floor so Dancing on Ice is just a silly idea,” he stated because the information was introduced on Free Girls. “I’m going to learn how to skate and I’ll do it with a smile on my face.”

And whereas he’s made a good stab on the competitors to this point, he had admitted coaching has clashed with household life.

“I’m really starting to feel the pull because I need as much time with my kids as possible,” Swash advised the MailOnline.

“I’m actually fortunate as a result of Stacey [Solomon] is an unbelievable mum, she’s such a help as properly. My solely drawback is juggling.

“I’ve got a good support network, but I do feel guilty, I do feel guilty. Every weekend I’m going to be working, so I have to make the time up in other places with the kids.”

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV.