Meet Kareem Zoro – Founder Of ‘I Am Dubai’, Who Is All Set To Bring Models In The Limelight By His App

Social media has really revolutionized right now and has been the primary profession selection of everybody. It has given many influencers the large reputation. Kareem Elmashad who’s extensively often known as Kareem Zoro on the web is a content material creator primarily based in Dubai. He has been awarded because the ‘Influencer of the 12 months’ thrice from completely different magazines. He owns a social media company named ‘I’m Dubai’ and now he’s all set to launch a brand new cellular app which will probably be collaborating with greater than 14 effective eating eating places. It’s going to give the fashions entry to associate with eating places and in return, they’ll obtain free meals and providers for hyping up the eating places on Instagram.

The 2 essential guidelines which Kareem feels each mannequin should comply with are that they have to be related to a famend modelling company and secondly, they will need to have a substantial variety of followers and attain on social media. The primary spotlight of this initiative is to provide an publicity to the eating places and improve the recognition of the influencers. Talking about his firm, Kareem earlier stated, “With ‘I am Dubai’, we are planning to enter the Middle East market by offering the best of our services and it is one of the most important and influential markets in the world.”

This app by Kareem will probably be one in all its variety and to make use of the providers, fashions can merely join by following the Instagram web page, ‘@i.amdubai’ or by visiting the web site www dot iamdubai dot co With this new initiative, one factor is for certain that many influencers will get the best platform to succeed in to a lot of audiences. We hope that Kareem Zoro achieves success with this undertaking and should he carry extra of such modern ways to advertise manufacturers on social media.