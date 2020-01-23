Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Connor Durman – “I say whatever’s on my mind”

Love Island is again on screens as the present batch of singletons struggle for the money prize – and to search out the one.

As the present solid get cosy within the model new villa in South Africa, we now have all the pieces it is advisable to find out about espresso bean salesman, Connor Durman.

Connor Durman – Key Information Age: 25 From: Brighton Occupation: Espresso bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman Coupled up with: Siannise

Connor’s time within the Love Island villa to date…

Connor instantly locked eyes with Sophie Piper from day one and the pair hit it off right away.

Nevertheless, when new boy Connagh Howard entered the villa, he swept Soph off her ft leaving Connor alone.

He then went on the offensive, attempting to get his lady again, however to no avail – his pushiness was a flip off for Sophie.

However after a change of tactic, Connor determined that distance actually did make the center develop fonder and the pair reunited with a kiss.

Will they final although?

What’s Connor’s kind on paper?

“Outgoing, a big personality, loving and I don’t want her to be embarrassed to show it in front of people. Family orientated and she’s got to fit in with my mates. Just be easy going.”

Who’s Connor’s celeb crush?

“Maya Jama.”

What’s Connor’s very best first date?

“I’ve actually already had the best date. When I was in Sydney, I met this girl on Instagram and messaged her because we had mutual friends. I booked this cinema in the park with a double bed, bottle of champagne and and we watched A Star Is Born – best first date ever.”

How far will Connor go to get the lady of his goals?

“I’m quite honest and I say whatever’s on my mind. I don’t want to make a complete fool of myself but if I like someone I will tell her and I will go for it.”

Connor has since been coaching to get trim for the villa – admitting to HEARALPUBLICIST that he’s discovered it heavy going.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.