Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Connor Durman – “I say whatever’s on my mind”

It’s lastly arrived! Love Island is again for a model new collection – the primary of which to be broadcast within the winter.

As soon as once more, a contemporary batch of singletons compete as soon as extra to search out their excellent match in a model new villa in South Africa.

We’ve got every thing you might want to find out about new contestant Connor Durman, because the espresso bean salesman heads out to the South African villa on the lookout for love with the opposite 11 Love Island 2020 contestants.

Connor Durman – Key Details Age: 25 From: Brighton Occupation: Espresso bean salesman Instagram: @connordurman

What’s Connor’s sort on paper?

“Outgoing, a big personality, loving and I don’t want her to be embarrassed to show it in front of people. Family orientated and she’s got to fit in with my mates. Just be easy going.”

Who’s Connor’s superstar crush?

“Maya Jama.”

What’s Connor’s best first date?

“I’ve actually already had the best date. When I was in Sydney, I met this girl on Instagram and messaged her because we had mutual friends. I booked this cinema in the park with a double bed, bottle of champagne and and we watched A Star Is Born – best first date ever.”

How far will Connor go to get the woman of his goals?

“I’m quite honest and I say whatever’s on my mind. I don’t want to make a complete fool of myself but if I like someone I will tell her and I will go for it.”

Connor has since been coaching to get trim for the villa – admitting to HEARALPUBLICIST that he’s discovered it heavy going.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.