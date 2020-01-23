Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Leanne Amaning – the “unpredictable” Islander who competed in Miss Ghana UK

Winter Love Island is properly underway, with a gaggle of younger singles converging on a luxurious villa in South Africa within the hopes of discovering a accomplice.

The fiery Leanne Amaning, a 22-year-old customer support advisor from London, is among the many many hopeful Love Island 2020 contestants seeking to discover love this 12 months.

Right here’s all of your important data on Leanne.

Leanne Amaning – Key Info Age: 22 Job: Customer support advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Mike In three phrases: “Unpredictable, fun and charismatic”

Leanne’s time within the Love Island villa up to now…

Leanne locked eyes with Mike Boateng and though not standing ahead for another man, she stepped up for the policeman.

The pair remained tight till Jess Gale determined she fancied Mike and determined to couple up with him.

Leanne performed it cool and let Mike discover out for himself he belonged together with her.

And that he did, ditching Jess for Leanne.

Nevertheless, he admitted he’s having doubts about her, so is there hassle in paradise for the fan favourites?

What’s Leanne in search of in a accomplice?

“Someone who is rugged and manly, not anyone with a pretty face. I also want someone loyal and trustworthy. The list does go on…”

This description strains up neatly together with her celeb crush: Gerard Butler.

What’s a flip off for Leanne?

“Someone sensitive, boring or rude. I’m good with banter but if someone is too rude, I don’t like it.”

What’s Leanne’s worst behavior?

“I tell a few white lies. Sometimes I can be lazy, which is quite a bad habit too.”

Leanne instructed HEARALPUBLICIST that she could be a “nightmare” if she doesn’t get simply what she needs – so anticipate so flare-ups within the villa.

What was Leanne’s first date within the villa?

‘There’s nothing extra romantic than a soothing therapeutic massage!’ Leanne: ???? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SdZFOdDpHU — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 20, 2020

Having bought over their first bumpy few days, Mike and Leanne took their relationship to the subsequent stage after their first date noticed them give one another massages – although they weren’t as sensual as first hoped…

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.