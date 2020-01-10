Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Leanne Amaning – the “unpredictable” Islander who competed in Miss Ghana UK

Winter Love Island 2020 is about to get began, with contestants jetting out to South Africa to seek out their good associate.

Leanne Amaning, a 22-year-old customer support advisor from London, is among the many many hopeful Love Island 2020 contestants seeking to discover love this yr.

In 2016, she competed for the title of Miss Ghana UK as she has heritage with the nation’s Ashanti tribe.

Right here’s all of your important data in Leanne.

Leanne Amaning – Key Information Age: 22 Job: Customer support advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning In three phrases: “Unpredictable, fun and charismatic”

What’s Leanne searching for in a associate?

“Someone who is rugged and manly, not anyone with a pretty face. I also want someone loyal and trustworthy. The list does go on…”

This description traces up neatly along with her superstar crush: Gerard Butler.

What’s a flip off for Leanne?

“Someone sensitive, boring or rude. I’m good with banter but if someone is too rude, I don’t like it.”

What’s Leanne’s worst behavior?

“I tell a few white lies. Sometimes I can be lazy, which is quite a bad habit too.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January