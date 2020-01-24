Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Luke Mabbott – the new boy who gets mistaken for Justin Bieber

Winter Love Island is effectively underway, with a gaggle of younger singles converging on a luxurious villa in South Africa within the hopes of discovering a associate.

Two late additions are becoming a member of in on the motion, each with the identical first identify simply to make issues a bit extra complicated: semi-pro footballer Luke Trotman and heating engineer Luke Mabbott.

Luke M has been mistaken for famous person singer Justin Bieber up to now and is on the lookout for a brand new girlfriend after not too long ago popping out of a four-year relationship.

Right here’s all of your important data on Luke M.

Luke Mabbott – Key Details Age: 24 Job: Heating engineer In three phrases: “Happy, outgoing, caring” Instagram: @lukemabbott Twitter: @MabbottLuke

Luke M’s time within the Love Island villa up to now…

Luke M entered the villa with Luke T as a late arrival and instantly precipitated a stir among the many women.

Instantly everybody noticed how a lot he appeared like Justin Bieber and flocked round him.

The general public voted for Jess Gale to go on a date with him and the pair appeared happy with the outcomes.

Will there be a spark between them, although?

What’s Luke M on the lookout for in a associate?

“Someone who is outgoing, funny and can hold a conversation,” he says. His celeb crush is singer and actress Ariana Grande.

What’s a flip off for Luke M?

“Someone who’s really quiet and you don’t get anything back in a conversation.”

Who’s Luke M’s celeb lookalike?

“I’ve been mistaken for Justin Bieber quite a few times. I’ve walked into clubs and been given VIP table service and free drinks because the Bouncer has thought I’m him,” Luke says.

It’s not troublesome to see the resemblance, as proven by this image he posted to his private Instagram account.

What’s Luke M’s very best first date?

“Something active. I went on a date once at a Haunted House Scream Factory. That was a good date and then we had drinks afterwards.”

What’s Luke M’s worst behavior?

“I’m an early bird and sometimes I snore.” What’s Luke M’s definition of the “bro code”? “If you’re mates with a lad, you don’t go with their lass. Or give her the eye. If I make a good bond in the Villa, the bro code will apply.”

Love Island airs each night time on ITV2 at 9pm