Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Luke Mabbott – the new boy who gets mistaken for Justin Bieber

Winter Love Island is nicely underway, with a gaggle of younger singles converging on a luxurious villa in South Africa within the hopes of discovering a companion.

Two late additions are becoming a member of in on the motion, each with the identical first identify simply to make issues just a little extra complicated: semi-pro footballer Luke Trotman and heating engineer Luke Mabbott.

Luke M has been mistaken for celebrity singer Justin Bieber prior to now and is on the lookout for a brand new girlfriend after lately popping out of a four-year relationship.

See who Luke is becoming a member of with our full Love Island 2020 contestants checklist.

Right here’s all of your important data on Luke M.

Luke Mabbott – Key Info Age: 24 Job: Heating engineer In three phrases: “Happy, outgoing, caring” Instagram: @lukemabbott Twitter: @MabbottLuke

What’s Luke M on the lookout for in a companion?

“Someone who is outgoing, funny and can hold a conversation,” he says. His movie star crush is singer and actress Ariana Grande.

What’s a flip off for Luke M?

“Someone who’s really quiet and you don’t get anything back in a conversation.”

Who’s Luke M’s movie star lookalike?

“I’ve been mistaken for Justin Bieber quite a few times. I’ve walked into clubs and been given VIP table service and free drinks because the Bouncer has thought I’m him,” Luke says.

It’s not tough to see the resemblance, as proven by this image he posted to his private Instagram account.

What’s Luke M’s supreme first date?

“Something active. I went on a date once at a Haunted House Scream Factory. That was a good date and then we had drinks afterwards.”

What’s Luke M’s worst behavior?

“I’m an early bird and sometimes I snore.” What’s Luke M’s definition of the “bro code”? “If you’re mates with a lad, you don’t go with their lass. Or give her the eye. If I make a good bond in the Villa, the bro code will apply.”

Love Island airs each night time on ITV2 at 9pm