Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Luke Trotman, the new boy and semi-pro footballer

A bunch of younger singles have flown out to South Africa to participate in Winter Love Island and Luke Trotman has headed into the villa as late additions to this 12 months’s line-up.

He’s a scholar and semi-pro footballer who performs for Darlington FC in County Durham, in addition to the son of Beverley Trotman who positioned sixth in The X Issue again in 2007.

Try her highly effective voice in motion under:

See who Luke is becoming a member of with our full Love Island 2020 contestants listing.

Right here’s all the things it is advisable to learn about Luke T.

Luke Trotman – Key Information

Age: 22 Job: Semi-pro footballer and scholar In three phrases: “Energetic, positive and smiley” Instagram: @luketroytrotman

Luke T’s time within the Love Island villa to this point…

Luke T entered as a bombshell with Luke M and instantly set the ladies’ pulses racing.

The cheeky chap mentioned he was going to get to know everybody, however had his eye on a pair specifically.

And fortunately, he obtained to take one among them as the general public determined he would take Siannise Fudge out for an evening away from the villa.

Will there be a spark between them although?

What’s Luke T searching for in a associate?

Luke T says his supreme lady is “intelligent, pretty, confident and bubbly,” in different phrases his superstar crush: actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba.

“I really like girls who are intelligent. So, I’d be looking for someone who’s got a bit of something about them.”

What’s Luke T’s supreme first date?

“I’d like to do an activity like mini golf, then probably go for drinks and if I really like them I’ll take them to a club after.”

What’s Luke T’s worst behavior?