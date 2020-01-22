Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Luke Trotman, the new boy and semi-pro footballer

A bunch of younger singles have flown out to South Africa to participate in Winter Love Island they usually’re about to be joined by some new faces…

Luke Trotman is certainly one of two boys who can be heading into the villa as late additions to this 12 months’s line-up.

He’s a scholar and semi-pro footballer who performs for Darlington FC in County Durham, in addition to the son of Beverley Trotman who positioned sixth in The X Issue again in 2007.

Take a look at her highly effective voice in motion under:

See who Luke is becoming a member of with our full Love Island 2020 contestants checklist.

Right here’s every part you want to find out about Luke T.

Luke Trotman – Key Information

Age: 22 Job: Semi-pro footballer and scholar In three phrases: “Energetic, positive and smiley” Instagram: @luketroytrotman

What’s Luke T searching for in a associate?

Luke T says his superb girl is “intelligent, pretty, confident and bubbly,” in different phrases his movie star crush: actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba.

“I really like girls who are intelligent. So, I’d be looking for someone who’s got a bit of something about them.”

What’s Luke T’s superb first date?

“I’d like to do an activity like mini golf, then probably go for drinks and if I really like them I’ll take them to a club after.”

What’s Luke T’s worst behavior?