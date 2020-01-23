Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Mike Boateng – former footballer linked to a TV star

Love Island is lastly again on screens and there’s loads of drama to sink our tooth in to.

A complete new set of singletons are heading right down to a brand new villa in South Africa in an try to search out love – one among which being policeman Mike Boateng, who’s presently coupled up with Leanne Amaning, however the pair appear on the rocks.

Actuality followers might keep in mind Mike’s brother, Samuel Boateng, as one among Lord Sugar’s candidates on 2016’s collection of The Apprentice – who has reportedly taught Mike precisely the right way to act on TV.

Previous to becoming a member of the police power, Mike had a profession in soccer and at one level performed for Sheffield United alongside present Everton ahead Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Mike Boateng – Key Information Age: 24 Job: Police officer In three phrases: “Confident, charming and charismatic” Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Twitter: @MichaelBoateng_ Coupled up with: Leanne

Mike’s time within the Love Island villa to date…

Mike fell for Leanne Amaning right away and the pair rapidly turned a favorite on Twitter.

Nevertheless, simply days in to his Love Island expertise, Mike discovered himself the apple of Jess Gale‘s eye when the twins entered the villa.

However regardless of how a lot Jess tried to win him over, Mike solely needed to be with Leanne and the pair have gotten on properly since.

That was, till, the opposite evening when Mike and Leanne needed to take issues sluggish and never rush into their relationship.

Additionally, Shaughna Phillips prompt he was taking part in a sport, inflicting just a few feathers to ruffle.

What recommendation has Mike acquired from his well-known brother?

“He has given me a few tips which I’m grateful for. He’s kind of given me tips on how to act in a way, how to speak to people and what to expect, so I feel like I’ve got an idea of what to expect when I get in the villa.”

What’s Mike on the lookout for in a associate?

“Ambitious, a lot of personality and of course beautiful,” he says.

With that in thoughts, it’s no shock that his high celeb crushes are celebrity singers Beyoncé and Rihanna.

What’s a flip off for Mike?

“I can’t stand stinky breath.”

What’s Mike’s best first date?

“A nice dinner and good conversation. I’m quite old-school, I like to go for walks too where we can talk and get to know each other.” For his or her first date within the villa, Mike and associate Leanne gave one another massages – and whereas they could have supposed to be sensual, the pair didn’t get as steamy as some might have hoped.

What’s Mike’s worst behavior?

“Playing with my beard. My mum hates it but I can’t stop doing it. Especially when I’m thinking.” What’s Mike’s definition of the “bro code”? “Make sure you always tell your bro about what’s going on. Don’t keep him in the dark and also be honest as well. If you’re going to be bros, don’t lie to each other.”

