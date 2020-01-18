Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Mike Boateng – former footballer linked to a TV star

It’s lastly again! Love Island has retuned to our screens for 2020 with its model new winter version.

Now, 12 new singletons are heading right down to a brand new villa in South Africa in an try to seek out love – one in all which being policeman Mike Boateng.

Actuality followers could keep in mind Mike’s brother, Samuel Boateng, as one in all Lord Sugar’s candidates on 2016’s collection of The Apprentice – who has reportedly taught Mike precisely how one can act on TV.

Previous to becoming a member of the police pressure, Mike had a profession in soccer and at one level performed for Sheffield United alongside present Everton ahead Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

See who’s becoming a member of Mike with our Love Island 2020 contestants listing.

Right here’s all of your important information on Mike.

Mike Boateng – Key Information Age: 24 Job: Police officer In three phrases: “Confident, charming and charismatic” Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Twitter: @MichaelBoateng_ Coupled up with: Jess

What’s Mike searching for in a companion?

“Ambitious, a lot of personality and of course beautiful,” he says.

With that in thoughts, it’s no shock that his prime superstar crushes are celebrity singers Beyoncé and Rihanna.

What’s a flip off for Mike?

“I can’t stand stinky breath.”

What’s Mike’s best first date?

“A nice dinner and good conversation. I’m quite old-school, I like to go for walks too where we can talk and get to know each other.”

What’s Mike’s worst behavior?

“Playing with my beard. My mum hates it but I can’t stop doing it. Especially when I’m thinking.” What’s Mike’s definition of the “bro code”? “Make sure you always tell your bro about what’s going on. Don’t keep him in the dark and also be honest as well. If you’re going to be bros, don’t lie to each other.” What recommendation has Mike obtained from his well-known brother? “He has given me a few tips which I’m grateful for. He’s kind of given me tips on how to act in a way, how to speak to people and what to expect, so I feel like I’ve got an idea of what to expect when I get in the villa.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January