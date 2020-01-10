Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Mike Boateng – former footballer linked to a TV star

Twelve extra potential companions are jetting out to a luxurious villa within the hopes of discovering love on Winter Love Island 2020.

This 12 months, that features Mike Boateng, a 24-year-old police officer working in Better Manchester and in search of a severe relationship.

Actuality followers could keep in mind Mike’s brother, Samuel Boateng, as one among Lord Sugar’s candidates on 2016’s collection of The Apprentice.

Previous to becoming a member of the police pressure, Mike had a profession in soccer and at one level performed for Sheffield United alongside present Everton ahead Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

See who’s becoming a member of Mike with our Love Island 2020 contestants checklist.

Right here’s all of your important data on Mike.

Mike Boateng – Key Info Age: 24 Job: Police officer In three phrases: “Confident, charming and charismatic” Instagram: @michaelboateng01 Twitter: @MichaelBoateng_

What’s Mike in search of in a accomplice?

“Ambitious, a lot of personality and of course beautiful,” he says.

With that in thoughts, it’s no shock that his prime celeb crushes are celebrity singers Beyoncé and Rihanna.

What’s a flip off for Mike?

“I can’t stand stinky breath.”

What’s Mike’s supreme first date?

“A nice dinner and good conversation. I’m quite old-school, I like to go for walks too where we can talk and get to know each other.”

What’s Mike’s worst behavior?

“Playing with my beard. My mum hates it but I can’t stop doing it. Especially when I’m thinking.” What’s Mike’s definition of the “bro code”? “Make sure you always tell your bro about what’s going on. Don’t keep him in the dark and also be honest as well. If you’re going to be bros, don’t lie to each other.” What recommendation has Mike acquired from his well-known brother? “He has given me a few tips which I’m grateful for. He’s kind of given me tips on how to act in a way, how to speak to people and what to expect, so I feel like I’ve got an idea of what to expect when I get in the villa.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January