Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Nas Majeed who says he’s “different” to past islanders

Love Island 2020 is again with new hopefuls looking for the love of their lives within the South African villa.

One of many solid members is Nas Majeed – right here’s every little thing you have to know concerning the builder from London.

Nas Majeed – Key Information Age: 23 From: London Occupation: Sports activities science graduate and builder Coupled up with: Jess Instagram: @nas_jm

Nas’s time within the Love Island villa thus far…

Nas has been unfortunate in love throughout his time within the villa.

He was initially coupled-up with Siannise Fudge, however after he tried to seduce her, his efforts got here to nothing.

Nas then determined to recouple with Jess Gale, who had instructed to him she want to get to know him.

Alas, the pair are clearly simply pals and time will inform if Nas can ever discover the lady of his goals.

What makes Nas the right islander?

“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”

Nas has already give you his personal successful catchphrase that he hopes will likely be touchdown on a Primark T-shirt close to you.

And a little bit bit like final 12 months’s Anton, Nas has a really excitable mom who will likely be hoping to make her personal method Inyo the villa.

What’s Nas’s worst behavior?

“Laughing in awkward situations. It never goes down well.”

What’s Nas’s chat up line?

“If I think you’re pretty, I’ll tell you you’re pretty. Or I’ll comment on your outfit, rather than a generic chat up line.”

What’s Nas’s very best lady?

“I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays