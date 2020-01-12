Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Nas Majeed who says he’s “different” to past islanders

With its very first winter version, Love Island is again far ahead of typical for 2020.

This time, 12 singletons on the lookout for love will probably be heading to the model new villa in South Africa they try to couple up and discover love.

We have now the whole lot you could learn about contestant Nas Majeed, a builder from London, as he joins 11 different Love Island 2020 contestants.

Nas Majeed – Key Info Age: 23 From: London Occupation: Sports activities science graduate and builder Instagram: @nas_jm

What makes Nas the right islander?

“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”

Nas has already provide you with his personal successful catchphrase that he hopes will probably be touchdown on a Primark T-shirt close to you.

And slightly bit like final yr’s Anton, Nas has a really excitable mom who will probably be hoping to make her personal method Inyo the villa.

What’s Nas’s worst behavior?

“Laughing in awkward situations. It never goes down well.”

What’s Nas’s chat up line?

“If I think you’re pretty, I’ll tell you you’re pretty. Or I’ll comment on your outfit, rather than a generic chat up line.”

What’s Nas’s superb girl?

“I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January