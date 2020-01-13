Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Nas Majeed who says he’s “different” to past islanders

With its very first winter version, Love Island is again far ahead of normal for 2020.

This time, 12 singletons in search of love shall be heading to the model new villa in South Africa they try and couple up and discover love.

We have now every thing you might want to find out about contestant Nas Majeed, a builder from London, as he joins 11 different Love Island 2020 contestants.

Nas Majeed – Key Info Age: 23 From: London Occupation: Sports activities science graduate and builder Coupled up with: Siannise Instagram: @nas_jm

What makes Nas the proper islander?

“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”

Nas has already give you his personal successful catchphrase that he hopes shall be touchdown on a Primark T-shirt close to you.

And a little bit bit like final 12 months’s Anton, Nas has a really excitable mom who shall be hoping to make her personal manner Inyo the villa.

What’s Nas’s worst behavior?

“Laughing in awkward situations. It never goes down well.”

What’s Nas’s chat up line?

“If I think you’re pretty, I’ll tell you you’re pretty. Or I’ll comment on your outfit, rather than a generic chat up line.”

What’s Nas’s ultimate girl?

“I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January