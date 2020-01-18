Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Nas Majeed who says he’s “different” to past islanders

With its very first winter version, Love Island is again far before standard for 2020.

This time, 12 singletons searching for love will likely be heading to the model new villa in South Africa they try and couple up and discover love.

Now we have all the pieces you’ll want to find out about contestant Nas Majeed, a builder from London, as he joins 11 different Love Island 2020 contestants.

Nas Majeed – Key Information Age: 23 From: London Occupation: Sports activities science graduate and builder Coupled up with: Siannise Instagram: @nas_jm

What makes Nas the right islander?

“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”

Nas has already provide you with his personal profitable catchphrase that he hopes will likely be touchdown on a Primark T-shirt close to you.

And somewhat bit like final 12 months’s Anton, Nas has a really excitable mom who will likely be hoping to make her personal means Inyo the villa.

What’s Nas’s worst behavior?

“Laughing in awkward situations. It never goes down well.”

What’s Nas’s chat up line?

“If I think you’re pretty, I’ll tell you you’re pretty. Or I’ll comment on your outfit, rather than a generic chat up line.”

What’s Nas’s ideally suited lady?

“I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January