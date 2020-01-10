Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Nas Majeed who says he’s “different” to past islanders

This yr Love Island is again earlier than everybody thought as a brand new batch of singletons head to South Africa for a winter version of the hit ITV2 present.
Now we have every thing you could find out about contestant Nas Majeed, a builder from London, as he joins 11 different Love Island 2020 contestants.
Nas Majeed – Key Details
Age: 23
From: London
Occupation: Sports activities science graduate and builder
Instagram: @nasmajeed_
What makes Nas the right islander?
“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”
What’s Nas’s worst behavior?
“Laughing in awkward situations. It never goes down well.”
What’s Nas’s chat up line?
“If I think you’re pretty, I’ll tell you you’re pretty. Or I’ll comment on your outfit, rather than a generic chat up line.”
What’s Nas’s supreme girl?
“I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”
Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January
Add Comment