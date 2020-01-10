Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Nas Majeed who says he’s “different” to past islanders

This yr Love Island is again earlier than everybody thought as a brand new batch of singletons head to South Africa for a winter version of the hit ITV2 present.

Now we have every thing you could find out about contestant Nas Majeed, a builder from London, as he joins 11 different Love Island 2020 contestants.

Nas Majeed – Key Details Age: 23 From: London Occupation: Sports activities science graduate and builder Instagram: @nasmajeed_

What makes Nas the right islander?

“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”

What’s Nas’s worst behavior?

“Laughing in awkward situations. It never goes down well.”

What’s Nas’s chat up line?

“If I think you’re pretty, I’ll tell you you’re pretty. Or I’ll comment on your outfit, rather than a generic chat up line.”

What’s Nas’s supreme girl?

“I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January