Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Rebecca Gormley – the former Miss Newcastle

Whereas the motion on Love Island 2020 continues to thrill, it appears there’s loads of bombshells on the best way to place hassle in paradise.

Enter Rebecca Gormley, a part-time mannequin and carer from Newcastle, who made a dramatic entrance throughout week three, when she gave each boy a lap dance with a kiss.

We’ve every part you want to know in regards to the new woman within the South African villa, together with who she’s after from the present contestants.

Rebecca Gormley – Key Details Age: 21 Job: Half-time mannequin and carer Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx Coupled up with: At present single

Rebecca’s time within the Love Island villa to date…

Rebecca definitely stirred up the pot when she arrived within the Love Island villa.

Turning heads and making hearts race, she dressed as a Grecian goddess and set about lap dancing on each boy whereas the ladies seemed on in meme-creating horror.

After making Connor Durman and Callum Jones‘ hearts race essentially the most within the problem, Rebecca acquired so far each of them, which actually wound their companions up.

She then determined to get to know Connagh Howard, and with the pair sharing a kiss final night time, it appears she’s made up her thoughts.

How outdated is Rebecca?

Viewers had been thrown right into a state of confusion over Rebecca’s age, with many considering she was considerably older than her profile.

Nonetheless, we are able to verify Rebecca is the tender age of 21.

What has been Rebecca’s most disastrous date?

Rebecca appears to have had her fair proportion of disastrous dates, however one significantly stands proud in her thoughts.

Forward of her entrance within the villa, the part-time mannequin and carer mentioned: “After I arrived on the date, I acquired out of the automotive and my costume had break up all the best way up the again. I didn’t know!

“My date told me. We got safety pins in the restaurant and pinned it together!”

Who’s Rebecca’s superstar crush?

It’s maybe who you weren’t contemplating, however Rebecca appears to be after a fictional character.

“Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey. He’s a man who knows what he wants,” she admitted.

Which boys within the villa does Rebecca have her eye on and what’s her plan for them?

Sadly for the ladies within the villa, Rebecca fancies three guys who’re already safely coupled up.

“Connagh, Callum and Mike,” she revealed, who’re in partnerships with Sophie, Shaughna and Leanne, respectively.

After saying she’s going to go “as far as she needs to” to get the person of her goals, it appears Rebecca additionally has a sport plan to lure them.

Rebecca defined: “I need to chat to them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it. I like funny guys so I’m thinking making the guy laugh is a tick in the box. But no smooth moves, I’ll just be myself.”

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm