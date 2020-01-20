Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Rebecca Gormley – the new girl set to stir up the villa

Whereas the motion on Love Island 2020 continues to please, it appears there’s loads of bombshells on the best way to place hassle in paradise.

Enter Rebecca Gormley, a part-time mannequin and carer from Newcastle.

We now have every thing it is advisable know concerning the new woman within the South African villa, together with who she’s after from the prevailing contestants.

Rebecca Gormley – Key Information Age: 21 Job: Half-time mannequin and carer Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx

What has been Rebecca’s most disastrous date?

Rebecca appears to have had her justifiable share of disastrous dates, however one notably stands out in her thoughts.

Forward of her entrance within the villa, the part-time mannequin and carer mentioned: “After I arrived on the date, I acquired out of the automobile and my costume had break up all the best way up the again. I didn’t know!

“My date told me. We got safety pins in the restaurant and pinned it together!”

Who’s Rebecca’s superstar crush?

It’s maybe who you weren’t contemplating, however Rebecca appears to be after a fictional character.

“Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey. He’s a man who knows what he wants,” she admitted.

Which boys within the villa does Rebecca have her eye on and what’s her plan for them?

Sadly for the ladies within the villa, Rebecca fancies three guys who’re already safely coupled up.

“Connagh, Callum and Mike,” she revealed, who’re in partnerships with Sophie, Shaughna and Leanne, respectively.

After saying she is going to go “as far as she needs to” to get the person of her goals, it appears Rebecca additionally has a sport plan to lure them.

Rebecca defined: “I need to chat to them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it. I like funny guys so I’m thinking making the guy laugh is a tick in the box. But no smooth moves, I’ll just be myself.”

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm