Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Rebecca Gormley – the new girl set to stir up the villa

Whereas the motion on Love Island 2020 continues to please, it appears there’s loads of bombshells on the best way to place bother in paradise.

Enter Rebecca Gormley, a part-time mannequin and carer from Newcastle.

We now have all the things it’s essential know concerning the new woman within the South African villa, together with who she’s after from the present contestants.

Rebecca Gormley – Key Information Age: 21 Job: Half-time mannequin and carer Instagram: @rebeccagormleyx

What has been Rebecca’s most disastrous date?

“When I arrived at the date, I got out of the car and my dress had split all the way up the back. I didn’t know! My date told me. We got safety pins in the restaurant and pinned it together!”

Who’s Rebecca’s movie star crush?

“Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey. He’s a man who knows what he wants.”

Which boys within the villa does Rebecca have her eye on and what’s her plan for them?

“Connagh, Callum and Mike…

“I need to chat to them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it. I like funny guys so I’m thinking making the guy laugh is a tick in the box. But no smooth moves, I’ll just be myself.”

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm