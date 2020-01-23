Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Shaughna Phillips – the “clever” contestant who thinks she’s always right

Winter Love Island is nicely underway, with a gaggle of younger singles converging on a luxurious villa in South Africa within the hopes of discovering a accomplice.

Right here’s all the pieces it is advisable know concerning the London-based islander Shaughna Phillips as she joins the Love Island 2020 contestants.

Shaughna Phillips – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Democratic Providers Officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Shaughna is at present single In three phrases: Humorous, easy-going however a bit bit bossy

Shaughna’s time within the Love Island villa up to now…

Shaughna has had a fairly tough experience within the villa, after coupling up with Callum Jones.

She thought she was fairly set however earlier than she may get used to her man, he was whipped away from her by twins Eve and Jess Gale.

Eve later selected to recouple with him, leaving Shaughna weak and single.

Hope got here for her when Connagh Howard entered the villa and confirmed her a little bit of curiosity – however she was merely utilizing him to get Callum again.

And fortunately it labored, so the pair may spend extra time collectively earlier than the following hurdle within the type of Geordie magnificence queen, Rebecca Gormley.

She initially discovered Callum enticing and whereas he was as much as attending to know her, Shaughna was livid and tried as soon as extra to win her man again.

Nevertheless, it appeared Callum needed Shaughna anyway and the pair appear comfortable… for now.

What’s Shaughna searching for in a person?

“Funny, a little bit smart, not smarter than me as I’d get really annoyed,” she says. “I want someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it. I also want someone that gets along with their parents and who dresses nice and looks nice although looks aren’t everything.”

She says that her celeb crush is former Love Island winner Jack Fincham.

What does Shaughna suppose makes her good for Love Island?

Shaughna describes herself as “funny, chatty and clever” and says that folks will probably be shocked once they hear sure issues about her – although it is probably not as surprising as her want to enter politics after her stint within the villa.

She says her worst behavior is to suppose she’s at all times proper – or “knowing she’s always right.” She provides, “Also I never know when to shut up, there are some battles you won’t win, but I’m still going to try.” However we shouldn’t count on too many falling outs from her – she claims she likes to get on with everybody too.

What’s a flip off for Shaughna?

Shaughna will not be serious about individuals who love themselves or that received’t take heed to you. She says that in these situations, “I just think go and annoy someone else.”

What’s Shaughna’s most disastrous courting expertise?

“Being on a first date with a guy and getting a cab home to mine and my most recent ex-boyfriend was sat outside my house in his car crying. I was furious. The date didn’t know how to react and just pretended to be on the phone. I ended up being with him for a year and a half after that.”

