Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Shaughna Phillips – the “clever” contestant who thinks she’s always right

It’s right here – Love Island is again for 2020 within the first of its now biannual collection.

One of many singles making their method to the model new South African villa for the primary winter version is Shaughna Phillips.

Right here’s all the things you want to know in regards to the London-based islander as she joins the Love Island 2020 contestants.

Shaughna Phillips – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Democratic Providers Officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Shaughna is presently single In three phrases: Humorous, easy-going however a bit bit bossy

What’s Shaughna in search of in a person?

“Funny, a little bit smart, not smarter than me as I’d get really annoyed,” she says. “I want someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it. I also want someone that gets along with their parents and who dresses nice and looks nice although looks aren’t everything.”

She says that her superstar crush is former Love Island winner Jack Fincham.

What does Shaughna assume makes her good for Love Island?

Shaughna describes herself as “funny, chatty and clever” and says that individuals can be shocked once they hear sure issues about her – although it will not be as stunning as her need to enter politics after her stint within the villa.

She says her worst behavior is to assume she’s at all times proper – or “knowing she’s always right.” She provides, “Also I never know when to shut up, there are some battles you won’t win, but I’m still going to try.” However we shouldn’t count on too many falling outs from her – she claims she likes to get on with everybody too.

What’s a flip off for Shaughna?

Shaughna is just not curious about individuals who love themselves or that received’t take heed to you. She says that in these situations, “I just think go and annoy someone else.”

What’s Shaughna’s most disastrous relationship expertise?

“Being on a first date with a guy and getting a cab home to mine and my most recent ex-boyfriend was sat outside my house in his car crying. I was furious. The date didn’t know how to react and just pretended to be on the phone. I ended up being with him for a year and a half after that.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.