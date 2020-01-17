Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Shaughna Phillips – the “clever” contestant who thinks she’s always right

It’s right here – Love Island is again for 2020 within the first of its now biannual collection.

One of many singles making their technique to the model new South African villa for the primary winter version is Shaughna Phillips.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to know in regards to the London-based islander as she joins the Love Island 2020 contestants.

Shaughna Phillips – Key Info Age: 25 Job: Democratic Providers Officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Shaughna is at present single In three phrases: Humorous, easy-going however a bit bit bossy

What’s Shaughna searching for in a person?

“Funny, a little bit smart, not smarter than me as I’d get really annoyed,” she says. “I want someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it. I also want someone that gets along with their parents and who dresses nice and looks nice although looks aren’t everything.”

She says that her celeb crush is former Love Island winner Jack Fincham.

What does Shaughna suppose makes her good for Love Island?

Shaughna describes herself as “funny, chatty and clever” and says that folks might be shocked after they hear sure issues about her – although it might not be as stunning as her want to enter politics after her stint within the villa.

She says her worst behavior is to suppose she’s at all times proper – or “knowing she’s always right.” She provides, “Also I never know when to shut up, there are some battles you won’t win, but I’m still going to try.” However we shouldn’t anticipate too many falling outs from her – she claims she likes to get on with everybody too.

What’s a flip off for Shaughna?

Shaughna isn’t excited about individuals who love themselves or that gained’t hearken to you. She says that in these cases, “I just think go and annoy someone else.”

What’s Shaughna’s most disastrous courting expertise?

“Being on a first date with a guy and getting a cab home to mine and my most recent ex-boyfriend was sat outside my house in his car crying. I was furious. The date didn’t know how to react and just pretended to be on the phone. I ended up being with him for a year and a half after that.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.