Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Shaughna Phillips – the “clever” contestant who thinks she’s always right

It’s right here – Love Island is again for 2020 within the first of its now biannual collection.

One of many singles making their strategy to the model new South African villa for the primary winter version is Shaughna Phillips.

Right here’s every thing it is advisable to know concerning the London-based islander as she joins the Love Island 2020 contestants.

Shaughna Phillips – Key Details Age: 25 Job: Democratic Companies Officer Instagram: @shaughnaphillips Coupled up with: Shaughna is at the moment single In three phrases: Humorous, easy-going however a bit of bit bossy

What’s Shaughna in search of in a person?

“Funny, a little bit smart, not smarter than me as I’d get really annoyed,” she says. “I want someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it. I also want someone that gets along with their parents and who dresses nice and looks nice although looks aren’t everything.”

She says that her superstar crush is former Love Island winner Jack Fincham.

What does Shaughna assume makes her excellent for Love Island?

Shaughna describes herself as “funny, chatty and clever” and says that folks might be shocked once they hear sure issues about her – although it might not be as surprising as her need to enter politics after her stint within the villa.

She says her worst behavior is to assume she’s at all times proper – or “knowing she’s always right.” She provides, “Also I never know when to shut up, there are some battles you won’t win, but I’m still going to try.” However we shouldn’t anticipate too many falling outs from her – she claims she likes to get on with everybody too.

What’s a flip off for Shaughna?

Shaughna is just not concerned about individuals who love themselves or that gained’t take heed to you. She says that in these cases, “I just think go and annoy someone else.”

What’s Shaughna’s most disastrous courting expertise?

“Being on a first date with a guy and getting a cab home to mine and my most recent ex-boyfriend was sat outside my house in his car crying. I was furious. The date didn’t know how to react and just pretended to be on the phone. I ended up being with him for a year and a half after that.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.