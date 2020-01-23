Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Siannise Fudge, the Islander who’s ‘after her own Aladdin’

Winter Love Island 2020 is again to maintain us heat over the freezing January months – with a brand new set of singletons trying to discover love – or on the very least some Instagram followers.

And among the many new Love Island solid members basking within the South African villa is Siânnise Fudge.

Right here’s every part that you must know concerning the Bristol-based contestant.

Siânnise Fudge – Key Information Age: 25 From: Bristol Job: Magnificence marketing consultant Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Connor

Siânnise’s time within the Love Island villa thus far…

Poor Siânnise hasn’t managed to seek out the one she’s been after, and has been in a few friendship-only .

She was initially paired up with Nas Majeed, however after he tried his luck, she gave him the chilly shoulder.

Siânnise then moved on to chase Connagh Howard, however the hunky mannequin determined he favored Sophie Piper extra and determined to couple up together with her, earlier than he ultimately discovered romance with Rebecca Gormley.

Though she hasn’t discovered a person simply but, Siânnise has grow to be the meme-queen of Love Island after a few cringe-worthy moments – however will she discover her man?

What’s Siânnise on the lookout for in a person?

The sweetness marketing consultant, who proudly informed HEARALPUBLICIST that she’s ‘just a normal girl’, is understood by her pals as Princess Jasmine and it appears she’s on the look out for her prince.

Talking forward of her ITV2 debut, Siânnise introduced her excellent kind on paper, saying: “Tall, dark and handsome – I’m after my own Aladdin, I guess.”

What is going to make her dump a fellow Islander?

“Arrogance, or someone who is full of themselves,” Siânnise admitted.

The self-confessed “sassy and fun” contestant received’t be afraid to get her man, both.

“If I see something I want, I’m not afraid to go for it. That’s what I’m going into the villa to do. I’m up for a challenge!”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January