News WORLD

Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Siannise Fudge, the Islander who’s ‘after her own Aladdin’

January 14, 2020
2 Min Read

Winter Love Island 2020 is again to maintain us heat over the freezing January months – with a model new set of singletons seeking to discover love – or on the very least some Instagram followers.

And among the many new Love Island contestants basking in model South African villa is the fantastically named Siânnise Fudge.

Right here’s all the things you have to know concerning the Bristol-based contestant.

Siânnise Fudge – Key Details

Age: 25

From: Bristol

Job: Magnificence guide

Instagram: @siannisefudge

Coupled up with: Nas 

What’s Siânnise in search of in a person?

The wonder guide, who proudly instructed HEARALPUBLICIST that she’s ‘just a normal girl’, is understood by her mates as Princess Jasmine and it appears she’s on the look out for her prince.

Talking forward of her ITV2 debut, Siânnise introduced her good kind on paper, saying: “Tall, dark and handsome – I’m after my own Aladdin, I guess.”

What is going to make her dump a fellow Islander?

“Arrogance, or someone who is full of themselves,” Siânnise admitted.

The self-confessed “sassy and fun” contestant received’t be afraid to get her man, both.

“If I see something I want, I’m not afraid to go for it. That’s what I’m going into the villa to do. I’m up for a challenge!”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January 

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment