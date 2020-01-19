Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Siannise Fudge, the Islander who’s ‘after her own Aladdin’

Winter Love Island 2020 is again to maintain us heat over the freezing January months – with a model new set of singletons trying to discover love – or on the very least some Instagram followers.

And among the many new Love Island contestants basking in model South African villa is the fantastically named Siânnise Fudge.

Right here’s every thing you must know in regards to the Bristol-based contestant.

Siânnise Fudge – Key Details Age: 25 From: Bristol Job: Magnificence guide Instagram: @siannisefudge Coupled up with: Nas

What’s Siânnise in search of in a person?

The sweetness guide, who proudly instructed HEARALPUBLICIST that she’s ‘just a normal girl’, is understood by her pals as Princess Jasmine and it appears she’s on the look out for her prince.

Talking forward of her ITV2 debut, Siânnise introduced her good sort on paper, saying: “Tall, dark and handsome – I’m after my own Aladdin, I guess.”

What’s going to make her dump a fellow Islander?

“Arrogance, or someone who is full of themselves,” Siânnise admitted.

The self-confessed “sassy and fun” contestant gained’t be afraid to get her man, both.

“If I see something I want, I’m not afraid to go for it. That’s what I’m going into the villa to do. I’m up for a challenge!”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January