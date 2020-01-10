Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Siannise Fudge, the Islander who’s ‘after her own Aladdin’

Winter Love Island 2020 makes its debut on ITV2, simply in time to maintain us heat on this freezing chilly January.

And among the many new Love Island contestants basking within the South African solar is the fantastically named Siânnise Fudge.

Right here’s every little thing you’ll want to know concerning the Bristol-based contestant.

Siânnise Fudge – Key Details Age: 25 From: Bristol Job: Magnificence guide Instagram: @siannisefudge

What’s Siânnise searching for in a person?

The sweetness guide is understood by her associates as Princess Jasmine and it appears she’s on the look out for her prince.

Talking forward of her ITV2 debut, Siânnise introduced her excellent kind on paper, saying: “Tall, dark and handsome – I’m after my own Aladdin, I guess.”

What is going to make her dump a fellow Islander?

“Arrogance, or someone who is full of themselves,” Siânnise admitted.

The self-confessed “sassy and fun” contestant received’t be afraid to get her man, both.

“If I see something I want, I’m not afraid to go for it. That’s what I’m going into the villa to do. I’m up for a challenge!”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January