Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Sophie Piper, Rochelle Humes’ sister

Winter Love Island is nicely underway, with a bunch of younger singles converging on a luxurious villa in South Africa within the hopes of discovering a accomplice.

Sophie Piper, a 21-year-old medical PA from Essex, is making her technique to the villa together with 11 different Love Island 2020 contestants this 12 months and he or she has a better superstar hyperlink than most.

Her sister is Rochelle Humes, who has reportedly given Soph her full assist about starring on the present.

Not solely that, however she additionally went to high school with Love Island’s collection three winner Kem Cetinay.

Right here’s every thing you should learn about Sophie.

Sophie Piper – Key Details Age: 21 Job: Medical PA In three phrases: “Kind, fun and energetic” Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Connagh

Sophie’s time within the Love Island villa up to now…

Sophie initially fell for espresso bean salesman, Connor Durman, and the pair coupled up right away.

However when hunky mannequin Connagh Howard entered the villa, her head was turned.

She went on to get to know him, and initially discovered that Connor’s behaviour was off-putting.

Nevertheless, Connor modified his techniques and opted to point out her he was wise and absence actually does make the center develop fonder.

They reunited with a kiss and appear to be going from energy to energy – however for a way lengthy?

What’s Sophie in search of in a accomplice?

“Kind with something about them, someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I like confident but not cocky. Tall, tanned and light eyes.” Her superstar crush is heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, an athlete additionally fancied by her fellow islanders Eve and Jess Gale. She added: “Whenever I see him fight, I yell, ‘Come on, use your right hook!’ I have no idea what I’m talking about.”

What’s a flip off for Sophie?

“When someone’s cringey. I love banter but hate it when someone tries to be funny and they’re not.”

What’s Sophie’s most embarrassing date expertise?

“I went for dinner on a date and we had camembert to start out. The date went nicely and I gave him a peck goodbye after I left. I obtained residence and went in to take my make-up off and realised I had a little bit of cheese hanging down from the nook of my mouth. “I don’t know how I didn’t feel it and he hadn’t said anything to me! When I asked him about it he said he hadn’t wanted to embarrass me but I’d rather have known. I’m hoping my dates are a bit less cheesy in the Villa…”

What’s Sophie’s worst behavior?

“Sleeping. If I could have a nap now I would. I literally would sleep anywhere.”

Love Island begins on Sunday 12th January on ITV2 and continues weeknights and Sundays.