Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Sophie Piper, Rochelle Humes’ sister

After six months off our screens, Love Island has returned with 12 new singletons in search of love within the model new South African villa.

Sophie Piper, a 21-year-old medical PA from Essex, is making her approach to the villa together with 11 different Love Island 2020 contestants this yr and he or she has a more in-depth superstar hyperlink than most.

Her sister is Rochelle Humes, who has reportedly given Soph her full help about starring on the present.

Not solely that, however she additionally went to high school with Love Island’s collection three winner Kem Cetinay.

Right here’s all the pieces it is advisable find out about Sophie Piper.

Sophie Piper – Key Details Age: 21 Job: Medical PA In three phrases: “Kind, fun and energetic” Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Connor

What’s Sophie in search of in a accomplice?

“Kind with something about them, someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I like confident but not cocky. Tall, tanned and light eyes.” Her superstar crush is heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, an athlete additionally fancied by her fellow islanders Eve and Jess Gale. She added: “Whenever I see him fight, I yell, ‘Come on, use your right hook!’ I have no idea what I’m talking about.”

What’s a flip off for Sophie?

“When someone’s cringey. I love banter but hate it when someone tries to be funny and they’re not.”

What’s Sophie’s most embarrassing date expertise?

“I went for dinner on a date and we had camembert to begin. The date went effectively and I gave him a peck goodbye once I left. I obtained residence and went in to take my make-up off and realised I had a little bit of cheese hanging down from the nook of my mouth. “I don’t know how I didn’t feel it and he hadn’t said anything to me! When I asked him about it he said he hadn’t wanted to embarrass me but I’d rather have known. I’m hoping my dates are a bit less cheesy in the Villa…”

What’s Sophie’s worst behavior?

“Sleeping. If I could have a nap now I would. I literally would sleep anywhere.”

Love Island begins on Sunday 12th January on ITV2 and continues weeknights and Sundays.