Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Sophie Piper, Rochelle Humes’ sister

Twelve new islanders are about to jet off to South Africa within the hopes of discovering a companion on Love Island and even perhaps that money prize too.

Sophie Piper, a 21-year-old medical PA from Essex, is making her solution to the villa together with 11 different Love Island 2020 contestants this 12 months and she or he has a better movie star hyperlink than most.

Her sister is Rochelle Humes, The Saturdays singer who has since moved into TV presenting on the likes of This Morning and Ninja Warrior UK.

Not solely that, however she additionally went to high school with Love Island’s sequence three winner Kem Cetinay.

Right here’s the whole lot you’ll want to learn about Sophie Piper.

Sophie Piper – Key Info Age: 21 Job: Medical PA In three phrases: “Kind, fun and energetic” Instagram: @sophpiper_

What’s Sophie searching for in a companion?

“Kind with something about them, someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I like confident but not cocky. Tall, tanned and light eyes.” Her movie star crush is heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, an athlete additionally fancied by her fellow islanders Eve and Jess Gale. She added: “Whenever I see him fight, I yell, ‘Come on, use your right hook!’ I have no idea what I’m talking about.”

What’s a flip off for Sophie?

“When someone’s cringey. I love banter but hate it when someone tries to be funny and they’re not.”

What’s Sophie’s most embarrassing date expertise?

“I went for dinner on a date and we had camembert to start out. The date went nicely and I gave him a peck goodbye after I left. I acquired residence and went in to take my make-up off and realised I had a little bit of cheese hanging down from the nook of my mouth. “I don’t know how I didn’t feel it and he hadn’t said anything to me! When I asked him about it he said he hadn’t wanted to embarrass me but I’d rather have known. I’m hoping my dates are a bit less cheesy in the Villa…”

What’s Sophie’s worst behavior?

“Sleeping. If I could have a nap now I would. I literally would sleep anywhere.”

Love Island begins on Sunday 12th January on ITV2.