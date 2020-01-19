Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Callum Jones – the cheeky chap whose ideal woman in Megan Fox

Get able to bid farewell to your social life – Love Island is again on our screens for its very first winter version.

A brand new cohort of singletons have jetted off to the model new South African villa in an effort to discover love, cash and some enamel whitening endorsements.

One of many Love Island 2020 contestants set to jet to South Africa is Callum Jones, who hails from Manchester.

Right here’s all the pieces you should find out about Callum.

Callum Jones – Key Info Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder In three phrases: Energetic, caring and up for fun Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Eve

How would Callum describe his splendid girl?

Callum says that he all the time fancies ladies with “dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish” and singles out Megan Fox as his movie star crush.

Then again, he isn’t concerned about ladies who should not unbiased and who would depend on him to do issues for them on a regular basis.

What does Callum assume makes him the perfect contestant?

Callum says that he’s a cheeky chap, he has builder’s banter however can also be all the way down to earth – which he reckons gives a great stability.

He additionally says he would charge himself as a 9 on a scale of 1-10 with regards to his seems to be, including that his greatest characteristic is his smile – “I’ve got dimples” he says.

Who has Callum informed about Love Island?

Fairly surprisingly, none of his mates know he will probably be coming into the villa.

Callum informed us and different press: “I utilized in the summertime and [my friends] have been like, how did you get on? So, I stated I used to be simply going to have to use within the winter and that’s most likely so far as I’ve received to telling them. They’re all the time asking questions like, you happening it, you happening it? And I’m like, I don’t know.”

However did any of them work out he could be on Love Island contemplating he’s stop his job?

Callum defined: “They are going to have yesterday as I used to be meant to show in yesterday. I’ve solely informed one particular person, my supervisor, that I used to be leaving. I simply informed him. Everybody else was anticipating me in.”

What does Callum consider the bro code?

Callum says, “I always think it’s best to go to a guy and speak to them first to clear up anything you need to. I wouldn’t go behind a lad’s back.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.